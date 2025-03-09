Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 201 ($2.60) and traded as low as GBX 166 ($2.14). Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 173 ($2.24), with a volume of 508,071 shares.

Seplat Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 197.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 201. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In related news, insider Udoma Udo Udoma bought 10,000 shares of Seplat Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,843.13). 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seplat Energy is Nigeria’s leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023.

Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria’s energy transition.

