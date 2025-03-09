Lifeworks Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $96.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

