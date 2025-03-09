Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.98 and traded as high as $4.15. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 740,932 shares traded.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 491,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 37,932 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 531,334 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,965,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 722,483 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $4,858,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

