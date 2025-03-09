Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.98 and traded as high as $4.15. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 740,932 shares traded.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
