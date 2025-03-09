SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.65 and traded as low as $26.30. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 662,350 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.29.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 12.74%. On average, analysts predict that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.