United Community Bank Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

United Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. United Community Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,694,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 236.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.83. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

