SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.29 ($0.08). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 6.36 ($0.08), with a volume of 952,813 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £238.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

About SolGold

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

