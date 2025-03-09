Enterprise Financial Services Corp Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $376.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $374.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $400.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

