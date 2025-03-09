iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after purchasing an additional 183,962 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,566,000 after purchasing an additional 476,796 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,813,061,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,870,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,986,000 after purchasing an additional 51,455 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
IVV stock opened at $578.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $599.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $588.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $575.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
