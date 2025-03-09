BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 9,619 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $83,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IJH opened at $59.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.25. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

