Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $73.79 and last traded at $73.71. Approximately 170,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,007,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. The trade was a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 48,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

