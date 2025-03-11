Small Cap Stocks To Follow Now – March 11th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Kohl’s, and Rigetti Computing are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, usually below about $2 billion. These stocks are often more volatile and carry a higher level of risk compared to larger companies, but they also offer significant growth potential for investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. 266,605,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,483,960. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Kohl’s (KSS)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Kohl’s stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.06. 39,179,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,393,360. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kohl’s has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $29.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KSS

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

NASDAQ RGTI traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $7.99. 39,435,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,561,298. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

Recommended Stories