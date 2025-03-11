Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE: HGV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/7/2025 – Hilton Grand Vacations had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $51.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2025 – Hilton Grand Vacations had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2025 – Hilton Grand Vacations was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/28/2025 – Hilton Grand Vacations had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2025 – Hilton Grand Vacations had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2025 – Hilton Grand Vacations was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/10/2025 – Hilton Grand Vacations was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 2.8 %
HGV traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,864. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $47.81.
Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.
