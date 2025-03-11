Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE: HGV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/7/2025 – Hilton Grand Vacations had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $51.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Hilton Grand Vacations had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/1/2025 – Hilton Grand Vacations was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2025 – Hilton Grand Vacations had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Hilton Grand Vacations had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Hilton Grand Vacations was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2025 – Hilton Grand Vacations was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 2.8 %

HGV traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,864. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations Inc alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,492,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,877,000 after purchasing an additional 129,333 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,672,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,031,000 after acquiring an additional 373,442 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,475,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,385,000 after acquiring an additional 62,346 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,271,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,817,000 after purchasing an additional 917,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,935,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,329,000 after purchasing an additional 512,362 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.