DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Stock Price

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SJM. TD Cowen lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

J. M. Smucker stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.66. 819,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,044. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $98.77 and a one year high of $127.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,942. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

