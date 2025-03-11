Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Trading 22.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 22.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. 416,263 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 534% from the average session volume of 65,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Atico Mining Stock Up 33.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$5.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

