Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 23,509 First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 99,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 101.7% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 170.1% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 201,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance
FMB stock opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $52.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.39.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement
About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
