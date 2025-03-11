Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 23,509 First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 99,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 101.7% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 170.1% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 201,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FMB stock opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $52.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.39.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.