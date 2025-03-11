Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 125 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,341,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,818,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 323,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,607,000 after buying an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 54,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,859,000 after purchasing an additional 30,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4,762.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Barclays raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,323.50.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 7.4 %
FCNCA opened at $1,731.74 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,505.73 and a 12 month high of $2,412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,114.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,069.30.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
