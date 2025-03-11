Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 125 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,341,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,818,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 323,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,607,000 after buying an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 54,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,859,000 after purchasing an additional 30,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4,762.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Barclays raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,323.50.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 7.4 %

FCNCA opened at $1,731.74 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,505.73 and a 12 month high of $2,412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,114.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,069.30.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.