Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,666,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,681 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 10.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $488,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DPZ. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $2,366,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,541. This represents a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total transaction of $477,326.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,499.20. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,052. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $425.58 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $450.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.92.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

