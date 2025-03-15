Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 158.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,704 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 827,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,550,000 after buying an additional 31,829 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TSN opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.