EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,449 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 104,016 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 39,086 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 109,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 24,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 139,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 26,174 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.22.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.06%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

View Our Latest Report on FSK

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.