Copperwynd Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Copperwynd Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of VUG opened at $378.33 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $429.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.