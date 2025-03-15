Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CAP Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $28,926,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at $26,046,300. This represents a 52.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total value of $28,259,905.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,560,094.20. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,269,494 shares of company stock worth $318,203,453 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $122.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.