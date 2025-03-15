Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $666.87 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $642.00 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $694.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $836.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. UBS Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

