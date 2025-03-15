Clearstead Trust LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Clearstead Trust LLC lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 558.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance
EPD opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $34.63.
Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPD
About Enterprise Products Partners
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enterprise Products Partners
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.