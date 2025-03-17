Signaturefd LLC Purchases 86,805 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,125,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,805 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $219,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $77.64 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $68.74 and a 1 year high of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.28.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

