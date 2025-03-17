Signaturefd LLC Acquires 3,524 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $592,746,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $573,306,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,671,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,307,940,000 after buying an additional 1,200,803 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,687,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,909,000 after buying an additional 800,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 23,311.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 697,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,262,000 after acquiring an additional 694,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $248.15 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $266.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

