JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Update

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 83.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
JCDecaux Price Performance
OTCMKTS JCDXF remained flat at $17.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32.
About JCDecaux
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JCDecaux
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.