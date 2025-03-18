JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Update

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 83.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

OTCMKTS JCDXF remained flat at $17.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32.

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

