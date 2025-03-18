Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Down 6.2% – Should You Sell?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.75 and last traded at $26.26. 4,002,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 11,573,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

OKLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.42.

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $4,982,596.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,543,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,056,066.85. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Kinzley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Oklo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oklo by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

