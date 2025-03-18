Short Interest in Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Declines By 24.2%

Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,743,100 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 23,409,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,327.6 days.
Liontown Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Liontown Resources stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46. Liontown Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$1.10.
About Liontown Resources
