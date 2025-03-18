Short Interest in Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Declines By 24.2%

Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,743,100 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 23,409,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,327.6 days.

Liontown Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Liontown Resources stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46. Liontown Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$1.10.

Get Liontown Resources alerts:

About Liontown Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Liontown Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontown Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.