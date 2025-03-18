47,400 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 4.5% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 638,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,055,000 after purchasing an additional 173,083 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 177,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 26,320 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,027,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,055,000 after purchasing an additional 131,322 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $233.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.39.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

