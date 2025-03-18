Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Drops By 20.3%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,244,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 4,069,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32,440.0 days.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

Konica Minolta stock remained flat at $3.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. Konica Minolta has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

