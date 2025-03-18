Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Drops By 20.3%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,244,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 4,069,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32,440.0 days.
Konica Minolta Stock Performance
Konica Minolta stock remained flat at $3.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. Konica Minolta has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42.
Konica Minolta Company Profile
