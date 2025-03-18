Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD) Insider 6705570 Canada Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) insider 6705570 Canada Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$28,527.50.

6705570 Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Orbit Garant Drilling alerts:

On Friday, March 14th, 6705570 Canada Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Orbit Garant Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.11, for a total transaction of C$27,772.50.

On Wednesday, March 12th, 6705570 Canada Inc. sold 1,300 shares of Orbit Garant Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$1,482.00.

Orbit Garant Drilling Price Performance

Shares of OGD stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.10. 11,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,250. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of C$41.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27. Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.47 and a 12 month high of C$1.33.

Orbit Garant Drilling Company Profile

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc is a Canadian based drilling company providing services to mining companies through all stages of exploration, development, and production. The company operates a surface and underground diamond drilling business. The firm also manufactures conventional drill rigs while also manufacturing and providing other support equipment such as water recirculation systems, heat recovery systems, and fuel-efficient systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.