2,252 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 3,092.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MXL opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.
