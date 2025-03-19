iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,121 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $25,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,234,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,061,000 after acquiring an additional 709,383 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 403,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,053,000 after acquiring an additional 228,476 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 395,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG opened at $104.43 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $94.82 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.15.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.