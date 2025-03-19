HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,251 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $60.17.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

