Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 25,794 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,046,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,794 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $27,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 68,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 96,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 14.8 %

Shares of BATS DISV opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $30.20.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

