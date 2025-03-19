Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes $76,000 Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 63,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Nikola by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 750,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 410,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nikola by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 53,966 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nikola by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 254,044 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nikola by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 140,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 92,612 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

