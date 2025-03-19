Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $69,000 in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 59.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 28.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Townsquare Media

In related news, EVP Claire Marie Yenicay sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $48,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,342.45. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Schatz sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $44,332.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,681.90. The trade was a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,594 shares of company stock worth $186,882. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.41 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is -29.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSQ shares. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

