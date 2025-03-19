Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Sells 13,815 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 13,815 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $233,335.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,482,595 shares in the company, valued at $25,041,029.55. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 12th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 14,692 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $226,697.56.
- On Thursday, March 6th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 218,295 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $3,390,121.35.
- On Tuesday, March 4th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 250,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00.
Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.49.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
