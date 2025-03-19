Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Sells 13,815 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 13,815 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $233,335.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,482,595 shares in the company, valued at $25,041,029.55. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 14,692 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $226,697.56.

On Thursday, March 6th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 218,295 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $3,390,121.35.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 250,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

