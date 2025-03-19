Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Short Interest Down 16.1% in February

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Mogo Stock Up 14.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. 60,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,777. Mogo has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a market cap of $26.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mogo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mogo by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,330,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 94,856 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mogo by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 45,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

