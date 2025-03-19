Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Update

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 162,700 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 196,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $438,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,803,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,349,704.79. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,539 shares of company stock valued at $446,118 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNGR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Up 2.0 %

Ranger Energy Services Increases Dividend

Ranger Energy Services stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.44. 74,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,425. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $321.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Ranger Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.