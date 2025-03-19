Short Interest in N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO) Declines By 16.3%

N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 340,200 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 406,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

N2OFF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NITO traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 352,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,573. N2OFF has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.

N2OFF Company Profile

N2OFF, Inc, an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

