Short Interest in N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO) Declines By 16.3%

N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 340,200 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 406,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
N2OFF Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NITO traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 352,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,573. N2OFF has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.
N2OFF Company Profile
