Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Short Interest Update

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 132,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Price Performance

LVLU stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. 13,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,871. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $18.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc engages in providing an online website for clothing. It offers retailing of women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

