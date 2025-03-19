Insider Selling: Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) CEO Sells 21,250 Shares of Stock

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,384,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,591,575.16. This trade represents a 13.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeanmichel Ribieras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of Sylvamo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $1,392,512.50.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $56.34 and a 1 year high of $98.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average is $80.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 34.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is 24.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 83,084.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,815,000 after buying an additional 2,301,427 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,791,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,579,000 after acquiring an additional 66,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,177,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,045,000 after purchasing an additional 334,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sylvamo by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,016,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,289,000 after purchasing an additional 134,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

