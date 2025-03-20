Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Earnings Results

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Caleres had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $639.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Caleres updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.400 EPS.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.82. Caleres has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $44.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caleres news, Director Kyle Gendreau acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,650. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

