Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) versus Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Financial Contrast

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Datadog has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Group has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Datadog alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Datadog shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Datadog shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog 6.85% 8.28% 4.55% Great Elm Group 0.71% 0.19% 0.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Datadog and Great Elm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Datadog and Great Elm Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog $2.68 billion 13.34 $183.75 million $0.51 204.76 Great Elm Group $19.20 million 2.80 -$1.39 million $0.00 -190,000.00

Datadog has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Group. Great Elm Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datadog, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Datadog and Great Elm Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 1 7 21 2 2.77 Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Datadog presently has a consensus price target of $158.70, indicating a potential upside of 51.97%. Given Datadog’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Datadog is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Summary

Datadog beats Great Elm Group on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc. operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility. Datadog, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Great Elm Group

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc. in December 2020. Great Elm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.