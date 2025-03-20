Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Trimmed by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $115.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $500.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

