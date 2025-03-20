Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Harworth Group had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 52.25%.

Harworth Group Price Performance

Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 170 ($2.21) on Thursday. Harworth Group has a 52 week low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 195 ($2.54). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 165.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 171.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. The stock has a market cap of £559.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Harworth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Harworth Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Lynda Shillaw acquired 17,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £30,086.34 ($39,139.25). Insiders acquired a total of 17,473 shares of company stock worth $3,038,573 over the last ninety days. 53.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments.

