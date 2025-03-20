Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 0.8% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total value of $47,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,457.60. This represents a 67.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 4,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.62, for a total value of $2,938,012.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,414,736.20. This trade represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,646 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,045 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $603.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $553.24 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $596.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $623.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

