VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06, Zacks reports. VEON had a negative net margin of 81.71% and a positive return on equity of 36.48%. VEON updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. VEON has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of VEON from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

