Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells 792 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.04, for a total transaction of $115,663.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,495,748.76. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 43,502 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $7,694,633.76.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,335 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total transaction of $719,046.45.

On Friday, January 31st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,886 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total transaction of $333,067.60.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,442 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total transaction of $233,416.54.

On Friday, January 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 946 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $162,693.08.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,931 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $4,277,837.07.

NTRA stock opened at $150.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of -85.72 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.25 and its 200 day moving average is $149.27. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.13 and a 12 month high of $183.00.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Natera by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Natera by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Natera by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.12.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

